'I live in a tiny house with my husband and our two children. Here's how we make it work.'

I’m Marnie and I live in a 32 square metre Tiny Haus with my husband Dan, our two daughters Ella and Frankie, and Brian, our Burmese cat. We built our Tiny Haus in our backyard when we longed for a simpler life to focus on what’s important.

I work part-time on Tiny Haus Lifestyle while Dan works full time in the construction industry.

We are thriving in our Tiny Haus, taking care of our girls, each other, the earth, our business ventures and careers.

Your home might be more extensive or smaller than ours, or perhaps you’re planning to build your very own tiny house. Either way, your home should be your sanctuary – no matter what the size.

Here’s our complete guide on how to thrive in a small space.

Plan.

Before we began the build of our new tiny home, we created a list of the most important things we wanted our home to have. It looked like this:

Enjoy family meals

Be creative

Allow personal space

Practice yoga

Work from home

Have fun and play

Relax

Entertain

Then we worked these items into our home. If you ensure that your home has the things you want the most, it becomes an enjoyable space. You might not be building from scratch, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t incorporate your most essential items.

What is most important to you? Does your home already include this? If not, it’s time to get creative and incorporate it.

Creativity.

Incorporating two bedrooms into our home, so each family member has their own privacy, was of utmost importance to us.