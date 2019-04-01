Search
fashion

Influencers are carrying around teeny tiny handbags and we now have very pressing questions.

Influencers are carrying tiny handbags that appear to have zero purpose and we have questions.

By tiny, we mean they are hardly worthy of the term “handbag”. That would suggest they are at least the size of a hand, which they are not.

While they admittedly look very chic, we have identified a few problems with the… look.

Firstly, where is all your stuff?

Every woman knows that the main purpose of a handbag is to hold important things, which means women with the following identifiers are unable to participate in this trend.

  • Asthmatics – no space for an emergency puffer.
  • Women who pay for things – no room for money.
  • Women who menstruate – zero chance you could fit a pad in there (but maybe a tampon).
  • Anyone who wears makeup – a lipstick might fit but we can’t be sure.
  • Gum chewers – ditch the habit or don’t bother with the bag, they ain’t fitting.
  • Women who make phone calls on a device bigger than a flip phone.

That rules out… most people.

tiny handbags
Almost completely missed this one. Image: Getty.
tiny handbag
What... fits in there? Image: Getty.
tiny handbags
Don't even think of stuffing an emergency pad in here. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
tiny handbags
So. Dang. Small. Image: Getty.

If that's not enough to confuse the heck out of you, here are a few immediate thoughts that the Mamamia team had.

"It looks like you wanted a designer bag but this was all you could afford."

"Ah, it looks perfect for carrying around all the money I... don't have."

"The bag I take on a date when I have absolutely no intention of paying for anything."

"Perfect for when your boyfriend asks if he can put stuff in your bag."

"A bag for ants..."

"Is it a Barbie bag?"

"That would fit precisely 1.5 Tic Tacs."

"All it's carrying is a single tampon."

So... what is in these bags?

via GIPHY

We can only imagine there is something to the effect of three almonds, two Panadols and one tampon.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout