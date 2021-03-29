Tina Turner started dating Ike in 1960. She spent the next 16 years trying to escape him.

This post deals with domestic violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

There are two main storylines people imagine when they think of Tina Turner.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n Roll, and Tina Turner, the abuse victim.

Tina, real name Anna Mae Bullock, is once again revisiting the abuse and trauma of her life for the new documentary Tina, but it will be the last time.

Watch: The Tina official trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via HBO.

"I had an abusive life," Tina, now 81, said in the documentary.

"There's no other way to tell the story. It's a reality. A truth."

Tina retraces the music icon's humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, and her childhood of neglect, before she met musician Ike Turner at a club in St Louis, Illinois, in 1957.

She had a relationship with his saxophonist Raymond Hill, the father of her first child, in 1958.

As Tina began to perform regularly with Ike's band the Kings of Rhythm, she moved into his home where he trained her on vocal control and performance. Ike gave her her stage name, inspired by comic book character Sheena, Queen of the Jungle.

Eventually, their relationship turned romantic, and she became pregnant in 1960.

After recording 'A Fool in Love' while pregnant, Tina told Ike she didn't want to continue their relationship. He responded by striking her in the head with a wooden shoe stretcher, leading her to stay in fear.

"That was the beginning of the torture," she recalled.

Tina and Ike Turner in 1975. Image: Getty.