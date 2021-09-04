Three days after the death of his mother, Paralympian Timothy Disken found the courage to compete.

When Timothy 'Disko' Disken won a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, it came with a tangle of emotions.

The 24-year-old was "so proud" of his performance and those of his teammates, but he was also heartbroken.

Just three days prior, Disken's mother, Jenny, passed away back home in Australia.

"We lost my mum on Tuesday night and just trying to get up to race tonight was hard in itself," Disken told Channel 7 after the race.

"The support from the team has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be in a better spot for the heartbreak I’ve had over the last 72 hours."

72 hours ago, Tim Disken lost his mum. Today, he won a silver medal alongside his best mates.



She would have been incredibly proud. We're all with you, Tim ❤️#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/BWwaTcnKpR — 7Sport (@7Sport) September 3, 2021

Disken posted to Instagram after his mother's death, writing that he felt "lost, confused, distraught, in shock and just empty".

"Sometimes, life just isn’t fair. I’ve lost my number one supporter, my rock and my best friend. The pain is unimaginable, and losing you is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure," he wrote.

"Without your undying love, grit, determination, stubbornness (sometimes to your own detriment) and unwavering support I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Heck, I wouldn’t have even survived day one."