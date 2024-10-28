Yes, the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was pure chaos.

In a sequence of events that I shall file neatly in my 'I don't know what to do with this' drawer, actor Timothée Chalamet took a break from filming his ping pong biopic to attend a lookalike competition.

A lookalike competition for himself.

And he didn't even win.

You see, when Timothée isn't donning a suspiciously small moustache to film Marty Supreme, he is making appearances at his own lookalike contest in New York City's Lower Manhattan.

The event was attended by hundreds of would-be-Timothées and as a few of these faux-Timothées were getting their photo taken, the very real Timothée showed up. Because, of course!

The movie star was surrounded by bodyguards, but he happily moved throughout the crowd and posed for photos.

The way he came along with his carefree curls, high cheekbones, perfectly sculpted nose, and casually chic outfit to put all these Timothée dupes to shame is a level of petty we should all aspire to.

Not since Dolly Parton and Adele entered their own lookalike competitions has the world felt quite so much like a Saturday Night Live skit.