How police discovered the story of the teenager claiming to be a missing boy was a hoax.

The eerie disappearance of six-year-old Timmothy Pitzen eight years ago left investigators flummoxed.

Lead after lead went cold, and the suicide note left by his mother – who had taken her own life in hotel room – was not only scant of detail, but warned he would never be found.

He had seemingly vanished without a trace, and attempts to find him felt futile. For his relatives, all hope was lost.

Until this week, when a 14-year-old boy presented himself to police claiming he had escaped kidnappers, it seemed as though a miracle had occurred.

Bruised, shaken, and claiming to have fled kidnappers – fleeing for his life for two hours – the boy told Indiana Police he was Timmothy Pitzen, the six-year-old boy who was never found.

"He was lost & scared," says a Newport woman about a 14-year-old boy on the street today. Teen tells police he's Timmothy Pitzen. Pitzen disappeared in 2011 after being taken by his mother. In her suicide note she wrote he was safe but would never be found.

Timmothy was last seen on May 11, 2011.

Like any normal weekday, the young boy was dropped off by his father at primary school. Soon after, he was picked up by his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, who took him on holiday for three days before she died by suicide in a hotel room in Rockford.