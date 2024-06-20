Timm Hanly was in The Bachelorette finale. He's just gone viral in America.

An Australian lad is going viral on TikTok and he's a face many of us will know very well — especially fans of The Bachelorette.

Timm Hanly was first introduced in the 2019 season, as he pursued former Googlebox star, Angie Kent. For his wholesome — albeit chaotic — nature, Timm won over audiences and gained a strong following, but he didn't win Angie's heart.

Despite Timm making it all the way to the finale, Angie picked Carlin Sterritt to be her forever fella — although their relationship didn't last long.

Five years after his TV debut, Timm has fund himself in the spotlight again after a random appearance on TikTok went viral. In a video shared by @stanchrissss, the TikToker is interviewing people on the streets of LA during Pride festivities, and our own Timm was selected for a chat.

The video has since gone viral with almost 2 million views, more than 260k likes and 10k shares.

The clip was captioned "more men like him, please", and featured the Australian reality star sharing his thoughts on how he found himself at Pride. "I have a wife and child, you know what, we're just here from Australia, it's our second day here in America, and we just stumbled across it and I'm just here for the vibes, that's it," Timm said.

"We absolutely love it!"

Later in the clip, Timm was asked what he would do if he was hit on by a gay guy. This was his time to shine, as he grabbed the microphone and declared, "Oh I love this."

"I feel like, let's say I'm walking down the street, and a gay guy's looking at me, like 'hmm', that's as good as a girl looking at me. That counts. That's as good for my ego as a hot chick looking at me, you know what I mean?"