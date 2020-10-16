"I was actually drowning." 7 times actors actually... weren’t acting.

Sometimes filming a movie doesn't always go to plan.

From acting blunders to stunt mistakes or improvised lines, sometimes what's on the script isn't what actually plays out on set.

But some of the best performances can happen in moments when actors aren't really acting.



And it occurs more often than you think. So much so, that TikTok user @nolimitjye has created a viral series, pointing out all the times actor's reactions were 100% real.

Watch: 10 ads starring actors before they were famous. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From Now You See Me to Pretty Woman, here are seven times actors weren't actually acting.

1. Isla Fisher nearly drowned in Now You See Me.

Image: Summit Entertainment.