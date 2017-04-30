"This expert says a year off work to look after a baby is too long. Rubbish, I say."

Now Slaughter is in the news again. The extremely influential academic, thinker and public policy expert - and maybe more important than all of that, sensible and realistic thinker - says one year off work to look after a new baby for a woman is a big mistake.

"My ideal would be the woman takes six months and the man takes six, and they divide that however they want," Slaughter told Hilary Rose of The Times.

"Both parents need to bond with the child and both parents need to understand what it takes to be parents and to be workers. You can really fall behind in a year. It’s too long out of the workplace.”

Slaughter also argues that instead of looking at it as maternity leave, which puts the onus of childcare on the mother, we should be thinking about leave after having a baby as "paid care" leave that can be accessed by men and women and be used for caring for babies or elderly parents.

Let's be clear: Slaughter is still advocating for parents to care for the baby for a full year, just not necessarily the mother.

Yes, the US is only one of three countries in the world that does not guarantee paid maternity leave, so maybe before there is argument over the semantics of maternity leave versus paid care leave, and whether or not fathers should be more involved in the baby stages, the US should just try to actually implement even the most rudimentary of maternity leave provisions.

But what about Slaughter saying one year is too long to be away from the workforce?

I think that's rubbish.

Listen to whether Holly, Jessie and Mons think one year is too long to take for maternity leave.

The average woman today will work until she is about 70. That's approximately 47 years in the workforce. A couple of years out is not going to kill a career.

There are obviously pivotal years in any person's career, but otherwise a 47-year career can withstand detours.

All the women I know have leaned in and leaned out, pursuing their career dreams not in a linear fashion, but more like the path of a drunk frog; they still get where they want, or pragmatically close.

Life aspirations can change and more often than not do. What starts off as dreams of being a speech pathologist ends as a psychologist with a whistle stop in journalism.

I don't think taking three lots of maternity leave when my kids were babies has hindered my career. Working part-time for over a decade has had a bigger impact. Part-time means you are an outlier, not taking it seriously, often overlooked for promotions. But it has also kept me sane.

I've passed this decision in my life and I'm glad there weren't so many experts to tell me what to do, or to make me worry about what I might do.