Before Erica Herman there were 2 other women who had a go at 'taming Tiger.'

Tiger Woods’ new girlfriend Erica Herman has been credited with ‘taming Tiger’ and turning the pro golfer into a ‘changed man.’

Woods, who this week won the US Masters, his first major in 11 years, has been congratulated not just on his incredible physical comeback, but his apparent growth in emotional maturity too.

In 2009, it was a very different story when the National Enquirer blew the lid on Woods’ cheating scandal in 2009, alleging he’d cheated on wife Elin Nordegren with 121 women.

A very public and messy divorce followed in 2010.

After Woods went on to have some more high profile girlfriends.