A haunted zoo and a forged will: Here's everything that's happened since Tiger King aired.

Remember that moment in time when Tiger King took over approximately everyone’s lives?

Granted, we did cling to the peculiar (and at times very troubling) world of Joe Exotic and his arch-nemesis Carole Baskin to escape the terrifying reality of a world descending into the depths of a global health pandemic.

But, it was obsession just the same, and it appears it’s the silver screen gift that just keeps on giving.

If you missed it, so much has happened in the world of US big cat ownership since you binged all eight episodes of the Netflix documentary in March.

Allow us to get you up to speed.

Joe Exotic now says he’s “ashamed” of keeping animals in cages.

As we learnt in the last episode of the series, Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a string of charges including trying to hire someone to kill Baskin.

During the trial, CNN reports a jury heard evidence that he paid a man USD $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to kill Baskin, with a promise to pay thousands more after she was dead.