Today I am returning to Bali for the first since my attempt to move over there with my ex-girlfriend, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling anxious about going back.

If you follow me on Instagram you would have seen that I was quite unwell yesterday, which was stress related. The news that Alex Nation could now be dating a woman probably could not have come at a worse time as it has meant I have been flooded with emails from the press to make comment and reflect back on my own failed relationship in an attempt to offer words of wisdom.

I have The Institute of Code to thank for my return to Bali, a coding school where I will learn how to build a website.

I absolutely love that at the age of 30 I will be learning a skill that is becoming so crucial in today’s society (even primary school children are now learning to code!) I also love that I will not have to rely on (or pay) someone else to build my website. I’ve spent the past six months building myself up again and finding a new direction and it feels like it is all culminating in me returning to Bali.

Since I came back home to Perth in March of this year, I have been working hard on firstly, getting myself to a mentally healthy and happy place, and secondly figuring out what I want to do next, what really matters. It is public knowledge that after I came back from Bali, I suffered an episode of depression which took me about three months to come out of.

For the most part, I am feeling much better and I am in a good place, but there are still set backs. The aftermath of this breakup has been worse than any other that I have been through; the constant references in the media, being asked on my Instagram if I am still with my ex, being invited to the same events and not wanting an awkward run in and being offered the same work opportunities. So yes, the relationship was hard and the breakup even harder but now I choose to focus on myself and on becoming a girl boss.

