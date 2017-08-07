Tiffany Hall is expecting her first child in September and like most mums-to-be, her body has changed in the last few months.

However, The Biggest Loser trainer won’t be giving up time with her newborn to get her pre-baby body back.

“There’s a lot of effort that goes in to the bounce back,” Hall told News.com.au.

“Hours at the gym and calorie restrictions. I’m not up for sacrificing time with my new baby to be pumping it out at the gym.”

Just call me bump with a side of Tiff

Hall said there’s so much pressure on new mums to bounce back, but she’s not going to listen to it.

“My body has changed, and that’s all right. I have put on weight, but it’s beautiful, glorious weight.”

Hall also told News.com.au that she hasn’t had an easy pregnancy, so she’s already had to pull back on her training schedule.

“I loved being active, and I loved my routine,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, all that matters is the baby. They have a plan, and I can’t interfere.”

In a recent Instagram post, Hall told her followers in time she would transform back to her “fitter, more agile self”.

“It won’t be overnight, there are no post-baby bounce back photo shoots booked.

“I’m giving myself a few months and will be taking it slow, enjoying my time with Ed & the baby, who come first.”