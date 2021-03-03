Kidnapping and sexual assault claims: Why everyone's talking about T.I and his wife, Tiny.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

A lawyer has approached law enforcement in two US states, seeking criminal inquiries into rapper T.I and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris.

The couple, who have been together on-and-off since 2001, have been accused of sexual assault and many other forms of abuse by dozens of alleged victims.

The first accusations began circulating on social media weeks ago when Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the couple, posted a series of screenshots that alleged sexual abuse.

T.I and Tiny denied Peterson's claims, leading her to state she was willing to take a lie detector test to prove it and allege T.I, real name Clifford Harris, put a gun to her head in front of her children.

Now, more than 30 women have come forward with their own claims of abuse.

What are the allegations against T.I and Tiny?

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 women had contacted him accusing T.I, Tiny and their associates of various crimes including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation" in at least two states, Georgia and California.

He has sent letters to each state's attorney general requesting them to open 11 investigations into alleged assaults between 2005 and 2018.

The letters also include claims of nonsexual intimidation, assault and harassment.

Four accusers are seeking criminal charges, including on two instances of alleged rape.

