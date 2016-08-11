Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. ACCC investigates Thermomix over injuries to owners.

Australia’s Consumer Watchdog is investigating reports of injuries suffered by people using the Thermomix. #9News

https://t.co/VunlVGijLz — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 10, 2016

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating the popular kitchen device, the Thermomix, over injuries to owners. After a freedom of information request by News Limited it was discovered that the ACCC was scrutinizing “safety concerns and reports of confidentiality requirements.”

Earlier this year Choice sent the ACCC a report cataloguing 83 incidents involving TM31s and four about the newer TM5. At least 18 people needed medical treatment after being hurt using a Thermomix.

Choice said there should have been 10 mandatory notifications to the ACCC, which is the national product safety regulator.

A spokeswoman told News Limited that an investigation had been launched:

“The ACCC has been investigating this matter in relation to reported safety concerns and reports of confidentiality requirements since March 2016.”

“Safety concerns have been reported in relation to both the TM31 and the TM5.”

Thermomix issued a statement in response to the claims saying “The safety, welfare and support of our customers is and always has been our highest priority. TiA and Vorwerk are aware of the ACCC investigation. We have always fully co-operated with the relevant authorities and will continue to do so. We do not wish to prejudice the outcome of the review by the ACCC by commenting further at this time.”

2. Government says: No census data was compromised and no data was lost.

Small business minister @M_McCormackMP says census website was not hacked or attacked. https://t.co/uevrbZVjod #9News — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 10, 2016

The Government has assured Australians that no census data was compromised and no data was lost when the site was shut down on Tuesday night.

But the government have refused to call it a “hack” with the Minister in charge of The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Michael McCormack telling reporters “this was not an attack, nor was it a hack. It was an attempt to frustrate the collection of data.”

“The ABS wanted to take the service online to make sure the worst case scenario – a loss of data – doesn’t occur.”

“No census data was compromised and no data was lost,” Mr McCormack said.

University of Melbourne Cyber Security expert Suelette Dreyfus told AAP that it may not be a hack but it was still an attack.

“It’s not a hack attack where someone necessarily breaks into the system. Rather it’s an attack that makes it difficult to use the system.

“It’s a different sort of attack but it’s still an attack”

The website was still down on Thursday morning.

3: All the latest from Rio including a record broken overnight.

SWIM: New Olympic record for @catecamp as she cruised into the wall to take out her heat of the 100free in 52.78! #OneTeam — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 10, 2016

Cate Campbell has broken an Olympic record overnight – in her heat of the 100m freestyle, she swam 52.78. Her sister, Bronte finished third in her heat nearly a second behind.

Today in the pool Australia has another shot at gold in the women’s 200m butterfly. Maddie Groves qualified fastest and will also be joined by Brianna Throssell in the final.