'My boyfriend and I downloaded Tinder in lockdown. Since then, we've had 7 threesomes.'

My boyfriend and I had been in a long distance relationship for about six months when we decided to move in together. That was in January this year. Two months later, COVID hit and we were both stuck at home in lockdown.

Even though we were in a relatively new relationship, we both knew we wanted it to be highly sexual and experimental.

During lockdown, we both started to feel a bit bored, so I started to look at a few different dating and hook up apps to see what was out there to... spice things up.

We are both very sexual people and we had no qualms about inviting someone else into our bedroom. We decided to try to find someone on Tinder.

I started a profile on Tinder saying we were a couple, looking for a third — a man or a woman — to join us for a threesome.

We couldn't believe how many messages we got.

I asked each person if they had any experience with couples and the majority of people said yes.

I was really surprised at how many people were open to threesomes or had already tried them.

Our first threesome was with another female — it was also my first sexual experience with a woman. I was a little nervous going into it, but the girl we invited was a lot more experienced, so I let her lead and I learnt a lot.

It was really easy and comfortable, and it was a great way to lose my threesome virginity.

Our first threesome with another man was a bit different. I was so nervous and got so drunk I could hardly remember anything.

A month later we decided to do it again with the same guy, but this time it was a great experience and I remember every minute of it.