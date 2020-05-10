'I had a threesome with my best friend and her fiance. Then she and I began an affair.'

We certainly never planned to have a threesome.

My best friend, Kathryn, her fiancé, Joe, and I had spent the late afternoon drinking in a pub garden before heading back to mine for a takeaway dinner and a movie.

I thought the evening was winding down, that they’d soon be ordering an Uber and I’d be stashing leftover slices of pizza in the fridge for a cold, hangover breakfast the next morning.

But then I made a joke about kissing my best friend.

Best friends: translated. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

I’d always thought Kathryn was beautiful and been very vocal about it, telling her – and anyone who’d listen – that she was my girl crush. It was mostly just banter. But that night as I sat close beside her on the couch and joked about wanting to kiss her, Joe said, ‘go on, then’ and Kathryn looked at me expectantly.

I’d had just the right amount of wine. I felt brave, but wasn’t sloppy. I leaned forward and kissed her softly on the lips.

I thought that would be it. A quick kiss – a tipsy moment of bravado that might make Joe want to get her home and into bed fast.

But Kathryn leaned into it, wrapping her arms around me, one of her hands getting lost in my hair.

And then suddenly Joe was on his knees in front of her, pulling her top up over her head, slipping off her bra.

Silently, we moved to the bedroom.

Joe watched as Kathryn and I kissed, touched, went down on each other. I’ve never seen a facial expression quite like the one he had when Kathryn straddled me, her breasts falling in my face.

Then Joe moved his body towards mine, looked to his fiancee for some sort of green light. She nodded, I nodded. Then he was inside me.

It was awkward the next time we all saw each other. Sober, possibly regretful? I wasn’t. But I couldn’t help but wonder what their conversation had been like when they’d left my apartment that night. Had they f*cked again when they got home? I liked to think they had.

We got over the awkwardness quickly. The threesome was never mentioned explicitly but I felt weirdly closer to both of them, especially Kathryn. Even though she was my best friend we’d never really talked much about sex before. She wasn’t a prude (obviously) but she’d been with Joe for 10 years. She had never been my go-to when I wanted to talk about the latest hot one night stand I’d had or how I was f*cking my neighbour sometimes.