'I watched on as my boyfriend had sex with my best friend.'

I am the world’s most jealous person. I am not by any stretch of the imagination, breezy. In fact, I can safely say this word will never be used to describe me. Even the thought of my boyfriend merely looking at a girl, makes me want to run away and be single for the rest of my life.

So, how on earth did I get to the point where I watched my boyfriend have sex with my best friend? Why on earth did I agree to that?

I blame one thing.

Sex on the Beach cocktails. They are fruity, sweet and oh so easy to drink. The night my boyfriend had sex with my best friend, was the night the cocktails just kept coming.

And the truth was, we had a wonderful night. As a three, we made a good group. We all enjoyed the same music — a mix of rock and pop music. We liked similar drinks — vodka, lime and lemonade or cocktails were the choices of the night. And we loved to dance.

As we became drunker, we danced in a three in the middle of the dance floor feeling light-hearted and wild. We were out on the town! We were free and grown up! (Being on a night out was still a novel experience. Drinking had only been legal for us for a couple of years).

That night, I let cocktails and my ego get in the way of my true feelings. I wanted to be a cool and breezy girlfriend. I wanted to go down in history as the world’s coolest girl.

So, I said yes to a threesome. It didn’t exactly go to plan, as you’ll read here. But, in the moment of saying yes, it was pretty fun.

Me, my best friend and my boyfriend had been flirting all night.

Initially, my best friend had been scared about being left out, so we made a special effort to include her in everything. My boyfriend even included her in a kiss…

In fact, that’s where it all began. My memory is hazy. But, I can remember a blur of lights and loud music. We shared a drunken three-way kiss.

Lips mashed together. Hot cheeks rubbed against mine.

In the middle of the passion, I pulled away to watch my boyfriend and friend kiss. Would they carry on without me?

The answer was yes.