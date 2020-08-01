"I never wanted to see her again." My first threesome experience almost ruined my relationship.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.

Last year, my boyfriend and I decided we would put a threesome on the table. In the years we’d been together, we’d had the 'would we ever have a threesome' conversation enough times to confirm it was something we were both interested in.

I watched enough lesbian porn for the both of us, and I couldn’t wait to share him with a beautiful woman. He was elated at the idea. But we never seriously pursued it — until we did.

It was as disastrous as one can imagine when insecurities, lack of communication, sex, the love of your life, and a gorgeous naked girl become entangled in the life you’ve shared with your boyfriend for the last five years.

We didn’t do much planning. We didn’t outline our expectations. We didn’t talk about the what-ifs and maybes. We focused on the fantasy — the sexy woman who would have sex with the both of us, and how exciting it would be.

We looked at our relationship: we were strong, absolutely in love, and could handle anything life threw our way.

Except this.

It didn’t destroy us — thankfully. But jumping into a threesome without properly communicating expectations isn’t a bonding exercise I would recommend to any couple, no matter how secure they may think they are.

It’s been over a year since that chapter in our relationship, and the desire of another woman in our bed has not gone away for either of us. We’re ready to open that door again, but this time, we’re doing things a bit differently.