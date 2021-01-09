SEX DIARIES: ‘My f**k buddy invited me over. Then we invited his mate to join in.'

I’d been sleeping with Will on and off for a year when I let slip that I’d always fantasied about having a threesome.

We’d been having sex in the spoons position when he'd whispered in my ear, “do you want to film this?”

Reaching for my iPhone, I swiped left and hit front camera. Suddenly our naked bodies filled the screen. Pulling me up onto all fours near the edge of the bed, Will stepped down onto the carpet before grabbing the phone. With one hand on my hip and the other on record, he pushed himself in and out, while I threw my head back and moaned for the camera.

Video via Mamamia

We watched it together in bed later on.

As Will grew beside me, I put my hand around him, matching the tempo of our scene. Adding to the dialogue, I began to tell him how much I desperately wanted someone else to join us, detailing exactly what I’d like to do.

Two and a half weeks later, I was busy day drinking on a date one Saturday afternoon when I got a text from Will.

“Want to come round to my mate’s place for a threesome with us two?”

By 8pm I was at his front door, wearing a black lace lingerie set, complete with suspenders and stockings, under my short dress and winter coat. A bright red lip matched the Merlot in my cheeks - and masked the nerves.

Will answered, bending down to kiss me hello, before leading me up the staircase.

As I walked into the lounge room, Aaron rose to kiss me on the cheek and I was immediately taken back. He was far sexier than the picture Will had sent me earlier.

With a mop of dark hair with a short beard and moustache, and a sexy Irish accent, he was definitely my type.

Will poured me a G&T, and then the three of us chatted. There was no mention of what Will had suggested in his text message. Aaron was even cooking us dinner!

