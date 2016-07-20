A woman has given birth to her third set of twins in two years.

A Kansas City woman has given birth to her third set of twins in 26 months.
Last month Danesha Couch, 20, welcomed fraternal twin girls Delanie and Darla to her family. The pair only just joined their siblings at home, after spending three weeks in neonatal intensive care.
One year ago, she gave birth to Deliah and Devina, and a year before that had two boys named Danarius and Desmond.
Tragically, Desmond died shortly after birth due to complications of prematurity. Couch recalls: “That was a pretty bad time.”