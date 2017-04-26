Australian television is entering a golden age. And it’s got the goods to prove it.

High quality series like: Please Like Me, Offspring and Wentworth are just a few examples where local talent have created shows with international reach.

The 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards, held last week, reminded viewers of some of the other quality series that may have been missed by local viewers.

The Binge hosts Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk used this week’s podcast to discuss three series that never quite gained the Australian followings they deserved.

A Place To Call Home is an Australian period drama that follows the life of Sarah Adams, (Marta Dusseldorp), who has returned home after 20 years of living abroad.

The series, set in the 1950s, follows Adams as she begins working as a nurse in rural New South Wales. A Place To Call Home won the Logie for Most Outstanding Drama at last week's Logie Awards.

Podcast host Tiffany Dunk spoke about how excited she was to see the series win.

"I think it's brilliant that A Place To Call Home won most outstanding drama. It really is the little show that could," she said.