'I've been sober for 5 years. Here's what I'm really thinking when you're drinking.'

There you are at the bar. You're ordering a gin and tonic for you and a Heineken 0.0. for me, and yes, I am judging you. What do you think that alcohol is doing for you? Or to you?

You bring the drinks over to our table and I sip my Heineken. Honestly, to me, it tastes just like the alcoholic version, not that I did drink Heineken when I was a booze hound. I was too busy throwing wine down my throat to bother trying anything else.

You pick up your drink and take a large swig.

'I needed that,' you say.

You didn't, I don't say. You just think you do.

Almost five years ago, I called last orders on all my hangovers, my early morning wakings, my self-recrimination and self-abuse. At that time, I didn't really mean to stop forever. I didn't think I could. But I did. A 30-day alcohol-free online program turned into a never-drinking-again life.

At first, I was almost apologetic when out with wine-loving friends.

'You know the whole story of my dad's drinking. All the trouble he caused. How mum wouldn't leave him, so I ended up leaving Scotland. It's all so emotional, all psychological. I just need to stop drinking myself to feel better about all that.'

Watch: Your Body After 1 Year Without Alcohol. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

My father's alcoholism and aggression gave me the dubious skill of people pleasing. I did not want my not drinking to make anyone feel uncomfortable about their drinking.