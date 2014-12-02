Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Why did no one help this Mum?

The mother of a four-year old boy who was killed after being hit by a car on the NSW Central Coast last year has told an inquest that as she held her dead son in the middle of the road paramedics “looked the other way.”

Thomas McLaughlin died after he was hit by a car as it reversed out of a driveway at McMasters Beach on the NSW Central Coast on January 6.

Four-year old Thomas came from behind a parked car and was hit by a four-wheel drive driven by a 64-year-old woman.

Michelle told the inquest of her anguish.

“I remember it crystal clear,” she said.

“I sat in the middle of the road with a dead child (and they were) watching me.

“They all stood there looking at me.

“Every time I looked up, they looked away. No one came over to me on the roadway.”

The Gosford Express Advocate reports that the family has started a foundation, Little Blue Dinosaur, to promote road safety in holiday areas.

Launched earlier this month, the foundation aims to push for a review of road safety within holiday towns and to advocate for safety improvements.

“This time last year I never would have imagined I’d be doing this. But you would do anything for your children so we are doing this for Tom. So other mums and dads don’t have to suffer.” Michelle said.

2. PM Satisfaction rate drops

The latest Newspoll has shown that the Prime Minister’s satisfaction has dropped for a fourth consecutive month, giving him 33 percent.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten remains the preferred prime minister, with his level unchanged at 39%

The government and opposition are tied for the primary vote on 37% each.

3. Baby hatches’ considered after second infant dumped in Sydney in one week

By ABC

Baby hatches are being considered in New South Wales as a place for mothers to leave their unwanted newborns in the wake of two abandoned babies discovered in Sydney in just one week.

Two boys, aged six and seven, found a baby’s naked body while they were digging in the dunes at Maroubra Beach on Sunday morning.

It is the second grim discovery in seven days after a baby boy was found alive in a drain by cyclists riding along the M7 at Quakers Hill in Sydney’s west on Sunday November 15.

The child’s mother has since been charged with attempted murder.

The New South Wales Government said it was looking at several options including so-called baby hatches, which are legal in countries like China and Germany.