The TV series every mystery-nut needs to binge this weekend.

Stan’s Thirteen is the kind of series you should watch with a careful eye and a close friend.

That’s because this is a series that begs to be torn apart.

Thirteen gives its audience the story of 26-year-old Ivy (Jodie Comer), a woman who has escaped the cellar she’s been stashed in for the past 13 years.

Ivy may be free but her troubles are far from over, as she soon discovers the family she’s come home to, isn’t the one she left.

Thirteen’s seemingly basic story line soon becomes riddled with kinks, twists and gaps.

Ivy’s sister doubts it’s really her, her father is seeing another woman and her old boyfriend is now happily married. Not to mention her captor remains on the loose and ready to swoop in at any given moment.

The character of Ivy is unusual at best and infuriating at worst. She’s flighty, disconnected and behaves in a manner that will often have you shouting, “BUT WHY” at your television.

Still, the series seems like a clear-cut drama until cracks appear in one character’s account of what happened. After that happens, everything else falls apart.