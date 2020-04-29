The Third Quarter: Why everyone in your life is genuinely really weird right now.

Yesterday, I made three phone calls.

The purpose was to check in on people. Make sure they were okay. Maybe talk about myself a little bit. (A lot).

And then something weird happened.

Everyone I spoke to cried.

As far as I can tell, it wasn’t anything I said. All three were experiencing a complication in a close relationship. Some with family who they were isolated with. Others with friends they hadn’t physically seen but were speaking to.

The thing is – and I couldn’t say this to any of them – but none of their squabbles even really made sense.

Everyone has lost the plot, I thought.

A friend told me she’s been picking fights with her sisters just for “something to do”. Another complained that her mum asked where the dog was three times, when it was sitting directly in front of her. Everyone at work keeps saying ‘Happy Friday’ when it’s only Wednesday and another left a voicemail to a colleague, and when it came time to recite her phone number she just… forgot it.

You’ve probably noticed that everyone you follow on Instagram is now inviting you to watch them cook dinner in just 16, easy-to-follow steps. Or the person who has never posted before is starting a live video with, “SO. Everyone’s been asking me how I’m doing my roots in iso…”

Who is asking?

If they’re not uploading tutorials then they’re addicted to Tik Tok, barely lip-syncing songs you’ve never heard of, or posting throwback pictures from when they were 20.

Even I’m doing Tik Toks and I don’t know why.