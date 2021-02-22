From blowjobs to anxiety: 8 things your dentist knows about you just from looking at your mouth.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Dentists know when their patients have been giving blowjobs... and omg, please make it stop.

In a viral video, TikToker @cianmcbrien basically made us want to curl up and cry:

The claim went crazy on TikTok, with many users questioning whether this is actually a thing that is true.

So, in the name of investigative journalism, I asked my dentist. And, let me tell you, it's not exactly a comfortable convo to have with your family dentist. Especially if your family dentist also happens to be.... YOUR BROTHER.

#RIP our relationship.

But! He confirmed that, yeah - he can tell when people have been giving blowjobs... and I'm absolutely screaming.

"As dentists, we can tell a whole lot about a person in a routine appointment," said cosmetic dentist (and my now very distant brother) Dr Aodhan Docherty from About Smiles.

"For example, just by looking at a set of teeth alone, we can tell a lot about someone's diet. Too much sugar? Cavities. Too much lemon water? Worn teeth. But there are other things we check besides the teeth that can tell us even more. And, some of these things don't really warrant a long-winded conversation..."

Here's a round-up of things dentists know about you just from looking at your mouth.

1. You've given someone a blow job.

Let's do a deep dive of the best one first, yes?