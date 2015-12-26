16 things every woman does when she thinks no one’s watching.

That’s right, we know EXACTLY what you get up to.

Whether we’d like to admit it or not, we all have little things that we like to do when we no one else is watching. Be it driving in the car, sitting at home on the couch or a quiet moment at the office. Alone time is sacred.

Because everyone needs some time to lie around bra-less, covered in chip crumbs, picking at their toe nails without being judged.

Cameron Diaz knows what we’re talking about:

Here are a few of our favourite solo activities.

1. Eat with your hands, straight from the container.

It’s all done while standing in front of the fridge. And yes, we all double dip when no one else is around, yet pretend to be repulsed by the thought when in polite company.

2. Take numerous cringeworthy selfies.

It doesn’t matter how long it takes, by the end of this session you will have a Kim Kardashian-West-worthy pic to show off. A solo selfie session will inevitably end with you taking ridiculous photos of yourself and then laughing at said photos. Alone.

Image via instagram

Image via instagram

Kim Kardashian

Image via instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

A girl was sent home from school for wearing skin-coloured tights. We're pretty sure this is not going to fly, Kimmy. Image: Instagram. A girl was sent home from school for wearing skin-coloured tights. We're pretty sure this is not going to fly, Kimmy. Image: Instagram.

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

Kim Kardashian Image via Instagram

3. Pick your nose.

Sometimes the tissue box is just too far away, OK?

4. Examine every pore and wrinkle on your face.

Using a magnifying mirror,of course.

5. Look at old photos of yourself to boost your self-esteem.

Some days you just don’t feel on top of your game, scrolling through old photos of yourself looking amazing is a wonderful remedy.