6 pieces of tech that have revolutionised our homes in 2021.

After the year that was 2020, our lives have changed forever.

For many of us, our work lives now look dramatically different and what we need from our homes has drastically changed. But there are a few ways to make life in 2021 easier, more efficient and really just more enjoyable.

With that in mind, here are six things we just can't live without in 2021.

1. A SAD lamp to brighten up your home as the weather turns cold.

Don't be put off by the name, because "SAD lamps" were actually created to brighten your spirits as the seasons change. They are a form of light therapy and are also used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder hence the name.

It's not uncommon to feel a little sadness or fluctuation in your moods as the season change, particularly as we move into winter when the days become short and our exposure to sunlight decreases.

Of course, nothing quite beats getting outside and soaking up the sunlight (slathered head to toe in sunscreen, of course) but for the moments you're stuck inside, flipping on your SAD lamp can feel like a lifesaver and give you that little bit of extra energy you need.

SAD lamps simulate sunlight and sunrise in your space. The wake-up light gradually changes the colour and brightness from dark red to bright yellow before your alarm goes off, so you don't feel like you're living in endless darkness.

2. A Telstra Smart Modem to keep you connected.

Look, we all know that whether you're relaxing at home or working to a strict deadline, if your internet connection goes out it instantly wreaks havoc on your day.

That's why in 2021 you really can't live without a Telstra Smart Modem, because the brilliant thing gets you back online even when your home internet service is impacted by an outage or disruption. It does this by automatically switching to the Telstra Mobile Network via an inbuilt, pre-activated SIM card, if your home is in a 4G coverage area*.

This means that when you're about to start a huge work presentation and your connection is interrupted, you know you always have a safety net. Say goodbye to dodgy connection anxiety!

The Telstra Smart Modem is a hybrid modem that acts as both a modem and a router and allows your compatible devices to connect to the internet. Meaning you and your family never have to worry about a possible connection issue ruining your day (or your Netflix binge).

*Back up speeds capped at 25 megabits per second. Actual speeds may vary.



That's why in 2021 you really can't live without a Telstra Smart Modem. Image: Supplied.