"I thought kidney beans were actually small kidneys." 28 of the weirdest things we believed as kids.

As kids, we spend a good chuck of our childhood believing things that aren't true.

Whether it was something an older sibling made up, a white lie our parents told us to stop us misbehaving, or just something completely bizarre we convinced ourselves was fact.

As a child, I grew up thinking (for way too many years) that the 'olden days' was an actual time period where everything was coloured black and white because that's what you saw in old photos. And to my young misguided brain, that made a hell of a lot of sense.

So, to make ourselves (and me) feel better about our strange childhood thoughts, I asked the Mamamia community to share the most ridiculous things they thought were true when they were kids.

Here's what they had to say.

Talia

"My nanny used to tell me swallowing watermelon seeds or mandarin seeds would make them grow out of your ears."

Caitlin

"I just assumed that when you were driving, the car knew where we were going and turned on the indicators accordingly."

Emily

"I used to think I would get sucked down the bathtub drain if I didn't get out of the bath quick enough as a kid."

Keiran

"My dad used to tell us if we all leaned forward it would help the car get up the hill."

Des

"If you are not asleep before midnight the boogeyman will take you away, and if you walk around bare-footed worms will climb into the soles of your feet."

Tasha

"Not to pull silly faces because the wind would change and your face would stay like that!"

Polly

"My nan said if you ate the crusts on your bread, your hair would go curly."

Melody

"When the ice cream truck song is on, it means they've run out of ice cream."