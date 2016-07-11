Unfortunately, we’re not all travellers like Beyoncé, dropping dough on private jets and 100-star accommodations, without a second thought.

For most of us, there’s a strict budget to consider when it comes to holidaying abroad. Cheap flights and package accommodation aside, there are a few items every traveller needs that shouldn’t be compromised because of cost.

Here are the essentials you should pay a little more for, in order to have the best time away.

Luggage

I can assure you, nothing is more embarrassing than the zipper on your dodgy suitcase breaking as it comes around the baggage carousel, spilling your underwear across everyone’s luggage. Learn from my mistakes, people. Whether it’s a duffel or a rolling suitcase, you shouldn’t skimp on quality luggage.

This is especially so if it is a backpack. Spend some extra dollars on one that is waterproof, has solid back support and strong, adjustable straps. Otherwise you’ll be spending your dollars on masseurs, physios and chiropractors when you get back home with a ruined body.

Insurance

This one seems like a big old “DUH” but it is baffling how many people still consider travel insurance as an optional extra. Comprehensive travel insurance should be the first purchase you make to cover for potential cancellation fees and lost deposits. The cost of medical support overseas can leave you with crippling debt if you’re not insured. It’s all part of Murphy’s law, jinxing magic and just the annoying power of the universe – the majority of the time everything will be fine, but the one time you don’t cover yourself something will go wrong.

Shoes

While you can get around your hometown in a pair of cheap flats, keep in mind that your holiday will almost always involve more (and more intensive) walking than your day-to-day fare. Nothing ruins a great day of sight seeing like blisters, sore heels or a sole-hole getting your socks soaked. Invest in a solid pair of sneakers, boots or joggers and ensure they have good arch support.