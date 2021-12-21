20 parents share their foolproof plans to keep their kids busy this school holidays.

Just before I found out I was pregnant with my eldest son, I went on a holiday to Bali with a group of girlfriends. It was glorious. We swam, ate, shopped, went for massages, and generally had the most gorgeous, relaxing time.

That was just over eight years ago, and it’s the last real holiday I had.

Nine months after that glorious trip to Bali, I had my first child and something nobody tells you about having children is that you no longer have holidays.

Watch: The things parents never say on school holidays. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Well, yes, they still break up from school for six to eight long weeks over summer and you still take your annual leave and perhaps head to the beach for a couple of weeks each year.

But your holidays are now spent responding to whines of 'I’m bored', constantly preparing snacks, trying to come up with non-screen related activities, and hiding the crayons so your toddler can’t draw on the Airbnb walls.

It’s all just really fun and so relaxing (and sarcasm is the lowest form of wit).

So with another five weeks of school holidays stretching before us, I need some help!

Although I adore my children and I'm very excited to spend time with them over the break, keeping them happy and busy over such a long holiday period is hard.

Thankfully, the Mamamia community has saved the day once again. I put the call out and asked them to share what their kids are doing these holidays. Here are 20 fantastic activities parents have planned for their kids this summer break:

1. "My two are going to help their Dad with the shearing. They love it and they are gone all day, so I love it too."

2. "We’ve got two weeks booked at a unit at the beach and I’ve told my girls they can each bring five of their new toys from Christmas, and then I want no complaining – there’s a beach, a pool, and new toys, so there's plenty to do."

3. "Our local swimming pool does a week of 'intensive' swimming lessons for $50 and the kids go every day. This is much cheaper than lessons during the school term, plus it’s a morning activity happening every day and they can play in the pool for a while after the lesson finishes."

