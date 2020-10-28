Just 8 ways to make the absolute most out of 48 hours in Sydney.

It's been an incredibly unusual – and often challenging – year.

For the last seven months, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the entire world into disarray, transforming our lives in more ways than we ever could have imagined.

Now, as life slowly regains a sense of normality, many of us are looking forward to taking a well-deserved break.

Unlike years gone by, international travel is off the cards this summer.

But while we can't travel outside Australia, the options for travelling locally are practically endless.

Image: Supplied.

In fact, there's no better time for a Sydney staycation.

From harbourside views to incredible bars and restaurants, it's safe to say that Sydney is the perfect playground for all visitors – even for those who already live there.

Plus, by visiting Sydney, you'll get to support a bunch of small businesses along the way.

All you need is a spare weekend.

Here’s just eight ways to make the absolute most out of 48 hours in Sydney.

Stay in the perfect location and order room service for breakfast.

Located right next to the Sydney Harbour Bridge with impressive views of Sydney Harbour, Pier One is the perfect destination for a weekend staycation.