Nine things you didn't know you could do as a family in Perth city.

We all know that the school holidays can be bittersweet.

Yes, it's lovely getting to spend time with the kids, but sometimes finding ways to keep the whole family entertained can feel like a chore.

Luckily, the city of Perth has everything you could possibly need.

Known for its natural beauty - like the Swan River - and for being surrounded by natural bushland and beaches, it's also packed to the rafters with bucket-list adventures that suit the entire family. But we decided to unearth the truly unique that you perhaps didn’t know about.

So, grab the kids and let’s go…

Matagarup Zip+Climb

Location: Optus Stadium

This is no ordinary walk up a bridge. The Matagarup Bridge Climb leads to an open-air viewing platform, 72 metres above the Swan River, with 360-degree views.

It’s a showstopper, and a pretty new experience, only opening in mid-February this year.

Costs start at $99 and only suitable for those over eight years old.

Little Ferry Co

Location: Elizabeth Quay