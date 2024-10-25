'I went to the Hunter Valley with my family on a budget. Here are my 5 tips.'

I'm a huge fan of a weekend getaway — it feels much more achievable (and affordable) to jump in the car and get out of Sydney.

At the beginning of the year I set myself a goal of going on three mini-breaks. I like having something to look forward to, and I think that weekends can get so busy and fill up so quickly with extracurricular activities — like birthday parties and park play dates — that if you don't plan ahead, sooner or later you turn around and realise that the year has passed you by.

So when I found it was 10 months into the year and I'd only ticked one off my list, I realised I was running out of time. I wanted to look for something that I could do that was relatively affordably, kid-friendly and a maximum of three hours out of Sydney.

This was when I was given the opportunity to visit the Hunter Valley. I must admit, it's not the first place that comes to mind when I think "budget", or even "kid-friendly", but now that I've made the trip, I can't wait to visit again.

I know many families are feeling the cost of living pinch at the moment, which can make holidays feel out of reach, so here are my five affordable things to do in the Hunter Valley.

Watch: Susie Lake — Road Trip with Toddlers, No-Screen Entertainment Ideas. Post continues below.