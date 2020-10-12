The 'pre-baby bucket list': 7 things I took for granted before I had a baby.

Before I had my daughter Nia, there was one constant thing we were told by friends who had already had kids: "Enjoy this time, because you will never ever get it back."

Now, three-and-a-half years later, I was having a chat to a friend who is currently trying to get pregnant with her first child. We were on the topic of what life is like Before Child (let's call that era BC) versus what it's like After Child (AC, then).

Being a mum is the greatest privilege, so I feel like even though my life is so different, to some degree, things are very much the same. Once you have a child, you can still enjoy these moments, but there's no denying that some things were just easier when there were just two.

That's where the idea of a 'pre-baby bucket list' comes from – all those wonderful things that you take for granted before you're juggling a little human in the mix. From my experience, these are the essentials for your 'pre-baby bucket list' (and remember, you can STILL do these things AC – just with a little more planning, patience and effort).

1. The 'quick trip' to the supermarket.

Before Child, we would do our weekly shop in under 30 mins. Now, AC, we find ourselves still there over an hour later most times, with half the things we need, and more things that we don’t need!

Just last week, Nia and I ran in to grab some bread, bananas and avocados for brekkie (which are conveniently located right next to each other). We instead spent close to 15 minutes in the stationery aisle deciding between which colouring pencils she wanted to add to her collection, and she also said she’s not feeling "the vibe" of bananas that day and put pineapple into the basket. She also made a new friend while pondering in the sparkling water aisle and was so happy with herself. Thirty-five minutes later, we were at the self check-out, and she was being the ‘leader’ and scanning the goods.

Gosh, so much fun, but not very efficient at all. No bread or avos – because I forgot all about those, didn’t I?

2. Spontaneous last-minute adventures.

What my husband and I love more than anything is spontaneity. It keeps us both alive, and also adds a bit of spark to our relationship. After being together for 14 years, it’s definitely something that increases excitement and intensity in our relationship and keeps us on our toes.

Before Nia, we would book last-minute getaways the morning of, and be in the car the next hour. Three-hour winery long lunches, degustation dinners with matching wines, picnics in the park - you name it. You can absolutely continue to be this amazing (and hell yes, we try), but with nap/sleep routines, toilet training and meal times – it's a little less sexy.