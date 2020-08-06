5 creative things to do at home with the kids if you've tried EVERYTHING.

We're constantly trying to find ways to stretch our daughter Nia's imagination, interests and creativity.

As a three-nager (which sometimes feels like a full time job within itself), the stories Nia constructs makes me realise just how incredible her little mind truly is, how much she is capable of understanding and equally how much rests on us as parents to navigate that curiosity of hers.

With the stage four restrictions in Melbourne taking over our lives and the limited outdoor activities, we've had to think outside the box ourselves on how we keep our minds and bodies active.

So, we've had a play with the Museum at Home activities on both the Melbourne Museum and Scienceworks websites, which are absolutely free, and perfect if you too are looking for fun and educational activities to keep the kids entertained.

Let's try this out. Image: Supplied. All of these hands-on activities are designed by educators - meaning zero thinking on our part. Their website has short, instructional and educational videos that captivate little minds throughout the process.

Below is just a small snapshot of some of the fantastic ideas that we have either tried, or are looking forward to trying. The beauty of these ideas is you need less than a handful of items, which you've most probably already got at home.

1. SLIME. That's it, that's the word.

Mess is something we've come to embrace and welcome when it comes to Nia. If you asked me this three-and-a-half years ago, the answer would have been very different, I assure you!

There comes a time that in order to truly and completely enjoy yourself, those boundaries need to be lifted.

With a handful of household items, simple instructions provided by Marie, and a bit of extra sparkles, we made slime.

The happiness gleaming from Nia's face the moment she heard the word 'slime' was absolutely priceless. Such an incredibly easy project, and definitely a messy one.