5 things service staff wish you’d stop doing in restaurants.

Anyone who's worked as a waiter knows that it's a tougher gig than it looks.

You're trying to dish out food, take orders, hand out bills and ignore the many rude customers, all at the same time. It can be exhausting.

But as a casual worker, the pay is great and it can be really fun if you like your colleagues. So, we stay.

As someone who worked as a waitress for two years, I can confidently say that it was one of the hardest jobs I've had. I had to be quick on my feet, remember too many things at once and refrain from biting back at the crappy customers.

So you probably won't be surprised to hear that there are a few things we wish customers would stop doing.

From current and ex-wait staff, here are five things we wish you'd stop doing in restaurants.

1. Clicking your fingers.

Image: Giphy.