'Does it count if the run is not logged?' 13 things runners know to be true.

More than a decade ago now, I got into an argument with one of my parents and ran away. Like, literally ran away.

I laced up $20 running shoes I'd purchased from a budget shoe store, that had spent months collecting dust at the back of my wardrobe, and I... ran down the street. I didn't make it much further before I was spluttering and fearful that my heart was going to beat out of my chest.

Not the most gracious introduction to running, but weirdly enough, from then on I became a 'runner'. Still melodramatic, too, in case you're wondering.

Since then, I've invested in some much better shoes and learned a lot about running. I've also learned that there's a kind of community-feel to the whole thing, where you and other runners just... get each other. No one quite understands the runner's high or how empowering it can feel unless they also do it, ya know?

There are also some universal experiences, whether it's plodding through a difficult run or looking at your poor, overflowing laundry basket at the end of the week.

So, here are 13 things runners know to be true:

1. You need to do sooooo much laundry. Oh, you've got jeans to wash? Too bad, I have 1035763 loads of activewear to get through first.

2. Actually, you probably wear exclusively activewear.

First of all, sports bras are much more comfy than normal bras, okay. Secondly, what's the point in putting on normal clothes when I'm just going to have to get changed to run later anyway?

Also, leggings are pants. We will die on that hill.