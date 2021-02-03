12 things retail staff wish you’d stop doing when you're out shopping.

There's nothing quite like working in retail.

From the long hours to dealing with complaints about things you have absolutely no control over, working in retail comes with its own unique set of challenges.

But as a customer, a lot of us might be doing things that we don't realise are making their job a little more... frustrating.

So Mamamia decided to ask people who've worked in retail to tell us things that really get under their skin.

And the answers came flooding in.

So before you pop out for your weekend shop, here are 12 things retail workers wish you'd kindly stop doing (immediately).

1. Coming into the store right before closing and wanting to try things on.

"Don’t come in five minutes before closing and ask to try on multiple pairs of shoes..." - Mel.

"Don’t walk in two minutes before closing, when the doors are almost shut and say 'are you still open?' and then take your sweet time to browse." - Nicole.

"Coming into the store five minutes before you're about to close and MESSING UP YOUR COATHANGER SPACING SO NOW YOU HAVE TO STAY BACK." - Gemma.

2. Rocking up to the store way before opening.

"Staring into the store waiting for me to open the doors and tapping on your watch to wonder what's taking me so long even though it's not even 9am yet." - Simone.

3. Making a mess in change rooms.

"You wouldn't believe some of the things I've seen! If you can't hang something back up or don't have time that's totally fine! But you don't need to leave stuff inside out all over the floor." - Emily.