'How do I wash a penis?' Parents share all the bizarre and gross questions they've Googled.

As my eldest daughter’s first tooth fell out over the weekend it dawned on me, how the heck do I do the tooth fairy? So off I went to my trusted friend Google seeking some prompt advice and voila, just like the magical being she is, the tooth fairy came, went and succeeded. *mum fist pump*

It was then I realised how embarrassing it would be to have someone look at my internet search history. Not because of anything untoward but because of the weird, out there and sometimes just ridiculously gross topics I have searched for since becoming a parent.

So, like the ever-reliable game of Family Feud, I surveyed one hundred parents and here are the top responses. And it turns out I am definitely not alone. Here are some of the best:

1. General anatomy and bodily function searches.

Being a first time mum of a baby can come with many WTF moments. There’s also a sense of complete wonderment and awe that these cute little beings are capable of such smelly, sticky, vomit including functions. So, a common question I have found across the board revolves around poo.

Common poo questions include:

What does a normal poo look like? Or questions of a similar number two nature such as, what colour/consistency/how often should my child poo?

As well as the constipation question we’ve all faced – how do I get my child to do a poo?

Other bodily function questions that made the top ten included – how do I cut a baby/ infant’s fingernails without chopping their finger off?

How do I get snot out of my baby’s nose? Or its variation, is a snot sucker safe and where can I buy one?