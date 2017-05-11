"Dear mums of young kids, these are the 5 things you can stop doing right now."

Worrying what you think your kids “should” be doing.

“Does she sleep through?” “Is she walking yet?” “When did she start talking” “Is she toilet trained yet?” – These are all questions I’ve been asked I think in the last 48 hours.

These days I feel people get so caught up on what their child ‘should’ be doing!? There are apps dedicated to tracking your child’s EXACT development, sending parents into meltdown when their child doesn’t hit a milestone at the exact moment it tells you they should.

The only time you should ever be concerned is when you or a medical practitioner feel there is a need for concern, and even then it’s nobody else’s business.

Trying to please everyone.

Since becoming a parent, I always feel that there is at least one part of my life that I’m ‘dropping the ball’ at. Whether it’s work, my kids, my husband or my friends – I always feel like I am letting someone down.

I am slowly coming to realise that it is just a fact of life and sometimes you cannot please everyone. Can’t make a friends birthday? So be it and if they are angry or annoyed at you well then that’s their problem and I cannot plague myself with guilt about it (I still do, but I’m working on it haha).

Feeling the need to justify doing anything for yourself.

This one absolutely sh*ts me, because every damn day I see another mother shamed for going out, having some me time and being away from her kids.

The number of times a woman does something for herself, goes out and enjoys time with her husband or friends, or even travels sans children does not automatically equate to how good of a mother she is or isn’t?

In 2017, women should not be expected to be these stay-at-home types who live and breathe for their children and/or husbands. Same goes if you do want to stay home with your kids and bake cookies all day – GO FOR IT! Who cares?

And worst of all, the culprits are usually other women doing the pointing the finger!