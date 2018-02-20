"I'm an introvert and these are 7 things I will never understand."

Hello,

My name is Keryn and I’m an introvert.

Last weekend my friends invited me out for drinks and I said I couldn’t go because I needed to hibernate for approximately 48 hours.

I also said I LOVED THEM ALL but couldn’t think of anything worse than having to spend time with them.

I’m sorry about that.

I have, on more than one occasion, pretended to be sick so I could get out of doing something social.

No one has that many “stomach bugs”.

I also have to admit that I’m very good at pretending I’m going to an event and then just not showing up.

I want to be a dependable, non-socially awkward person but at the same time I want to sit in a dark room far away from people for good chunks of my life.

So I’m sorry, I’m a big ole’ socially awkward introvert, and here are 7 things I will never, ever understand:

Crowded Parties

Excuse me, but how do you have so many friends and why the heck did you decide it was a good idea to gather them all together… in one place?

What are they talking about? Why is the music so loud? Is that a dog over there? God, I hope so.

Small Talk

While I’ll never understand why Sharon from accounting needs to talk to me about the weather every morning, I have definitely perfected the art of small talk over the years.

I now know to respond with things like this:

“Yes, it is hot.”

“And it’s only going to get hotter.”

“My boobs are producing more sweat than Donald Trump in a steam room right now.”

Share Houses

I lived in many a share house in my younger years and then I realised they were a special kind of hell.