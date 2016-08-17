There's only one way to change Pauline Hanson's mind.

We all have that one friend, right.

He (or she. Sometimes it’s a she. I feel like inevitably it’s gonna be a dude, though) is convinced that something you know to be absolutely irrational and completely incorrect, is 100 per cent fact.

This is the friend that you will, after a couple of wines, get it into your head that you can change their mind, if only you can help them see sense.

But no matter how many wines you’ve had, or that he (or she) has had, there is nothing you can do. He (or she… okay, real talk stating that it can also be or she is getting tiring. So can I just trust you, dear reader, to know that I mean, “or she”?) believes what he believes and it doesn’t matter what empirical evidence you present, how many studies you point to, how much you tell them him he’s crazy.

There is absolutely no way you can change his mind.

Your friend is Pauline Hanson. Or Andrew Bolt. Or an anti-vaxxer. Or a climate change denier.

And Pauline Hanson has confirmation bias. Though, to be fair to Pauline Hanson, you and I have confirmation bias too.