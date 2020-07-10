Where are they now? The cast of The Wonder Years, 32 years later.

On January 31, 1988, the much-loved American sitcom The Wonder Years aired its very first episode. The series, created by Neal Marlens and Carol Black, then went on for another six seasons.

The coming-of-age drama, set between the late 1960s and early 1970s, is told from the perspective of Kevin Arnold as an adult, looking back on his teenage years. He introduces us to his parents, John "Jack" and Norma, his two siblings Karen and Wayne, his best friend Paul, and of course, his crush, Gwendolyn "Winnie" Cooper.

WATCH: Our top TV parents. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, 32 years since the show began, Fred Savage who played Kevin, has announced they will be making a reboot of the sitcom. But this time focusing on a middle-class African American family.

So what better time to see what the original cast has been up to since The Wonder Years.

Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage)

Image: ABC and Getty.

Although Fred Savage is best known for his role as Kevin Arnold, he has continued to land notable roles since the sitcom ended. But first, he went back to school.