A trail of lies and a confusing twist: The controversy around Netflix's The Woman in the Window.

The Woman in the Window finally hit Netflix on Friday night.

Over the weekend, millions of people around the world streamed what had become one of the most-anticipated thrillers of the year.

And most of them were left feeling a bit confused. And disappointed.

The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name and it follows the story of Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who spies on her neighbours from the windows of her multistory Harlem brownstone. Anna's life and mental state begins to unravel after she witnesses what she thinks is her neighbour murdering his wife.

The film was originally meant to hit cinemas in 2019, but instead of a big theatrical release, it quietly hit the streaming service almost two years after its initial planned release.

The complicated backstory of the book's author, an accusation of plagiarism, confused test audiences, a series of delays and a global pandemic all contributed to the film's slow journey from book to screen.

Here's all the controversy surrounding Netflix's The Woman in the Window:

Who is A.J Finn?

In 2018, The Woman in the Window debuted at number one on the New York Times best-seller list. It has since sold over three million copies. When it hit bookshelves in January of that year, it was quickly compared to the giants in its genre - Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl and Paula Hawkins' Girl on the Train.

Like those two bestsellers, The Woman in the Window centred around a privileged white woman, an unreliable narrator who would go on to uncover a shocking twist.

The book was written under the pseudonym A.J. Finn by American book editor and writer Dan Mallory.