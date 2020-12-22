Should I Watch It? The addictive new teen survival drama with a twist, The Wilds.

On the surface, The Wilds looks like another typical survival drama series.

Mysterious plane crash? Tick. A remote beach with no help in sight? Tick. Bear Grylls-inspired survival tactics? Tick.

But beyond the stereotypical marks of survival shows like Lost and The Society, there's a much deeper story to The Wilds.



Video via Amazon Prime.

Created by Daredevil's Sarah Streicher, the 10-episode Amazon Prime series has been described as "addictive" and "incredibly watchable".

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who are en route to a women's empowerment retreat in Hawaii – led by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths) – when their plane crashes into the ocean.

Miraculously, the young women survive the crash, finding themselves stranded on a deserted island with no memory of how they got there.

At first, it seems like an unfortunate accident. But as the series moves forward, it becomes clear that there is something far more sinister going on.

Outside of the mysterious plotline that slowly unfurls throughout the show's 10 episodes, the heart of the series lies in its main characters.

Much like Lost, each episode of the series focuses on a different girl, flashing between their life on the island and their life back home.

As each of their stories unfold, the real theme of The Wilds shines through. This isn't just a survival story. It's a reflection of the issues dealt with by teenage girls all over the world.

Image: Amazon Prime.