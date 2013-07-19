The weekly round-up: a husband who loves his wife's wrinkles to amazing rainbow cakes

It's been a busy week in the iVillage office, culminating in a dusty Friday as the wall between us and Mamamia was knocked down! As for the site itself, we've been laughing, crying and drooling over our latest content. Here are my "editor's favourites" from last week's line-up.

I loved this post by Facebook executive Tom Stocky about spending four months at home on paternity leave with his baby daughter, especially his confession about how conflicted he felt going back to work. Such a wonderful, little-heard perspective >> http://bit.ly/1aAOxPg

On the subject of bubs and dads, I had to laugh at this story about the toddler who accidentally went shopping on eBay. Hilarious details here >>http://bit.ly/10Uu7Kz

This dad's perspective on 5 things parents need to stop saying to non-parents RIGHT NOW was brilliant >> http://bit.ly/15038hz

But my absolute favourite story of the week from a male perspective was the husband who wrote about his wife ageing and why he loves her even more with wrinkles. It's beautiful. Read it here >>http://bit.ly/1dydPtz

Considering my kids have trumpet/gymnastics on Monday, swimming on Tuesday, netball on Wednesday and skipping/art on Thursday, I was fascinated (and slightly freaked out) by this story on whether too many after-school activities can be damaging to children – click here to find out why >> http://bit.ly/1cbSh57

This article on the woman who's created baby wigs, so your poor bald bub can sidestep the grief and deep shame of being born without any hair … gob-smacked and horrified me in equal measures >>http://bit.ly/14T4M4t

A mum revealed 30 lessons she'd waited her whole life to teach my kids. A first I was like, yawn, another parenting bucket list, but her words amused and inspired me. Read them here >>http://bit.ly/13f5nO1