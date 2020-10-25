'For every B grade, he caned us.' Pauline Nguyen grew up in fear of her father.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



My father had three instruments of torture. The first was a stiff and shiny billiard stick, the second was a flexible cane whip, and the third (and most effective) was fear.

If someone were to ask me now what I remember most about my childhood, it would be the overwhelming stench of fear. I know what fear smells like. Fear dominated every day of my childhood. Fear followed me everywhere that I went. Fear stayed with me every day.

I cannot remember a time when fear did not lurk over my shoulder. Fear seeped through every window, rose up from each shiny floorboard and spilled through the dead cracks in our walls. It hovered over our beds while we were sleeping.

Listen to Mia Freedman's chat with Pauline Nguyen on No Filter. Post continues below.





Twice a year from the ages of seven to 13, my brothers and I brought home our school reports. For every B grade, my father caned us once. For every C grade, he caned us twice. This ritual required us to lay flat on our stomachs and not budge a millimetre until he was done. Blow after blow hacking at the flesh of our buttocks and thighs.

We swallowed the pain without dropping a tear, with teeth clenched and fists squeezed tight until our knuckles turned white. I sometimes stared out the window and wondered what the neighbours would think if they ever heard us scream. What did it matter?

To shed a tear or release a whimper at any time throughout this ritual meant a further beating to nullify our weakness. I cried only in private, knowing that the pain and bruising usually got worse before it got any better.

When my father’s wrath relented a little, and as we lay before him in a bloody heap, he threw us a dollar for every A. Every day for the seven days leading up to report day, my father would lay out his instruments of torture in full view for us kids to see.

Every day, we embraced and comforted each other. We stood strong and whispered quietly into the other’s ear, the single-minded words of courage and optimism that only kids who experienced the world like we did would understand. ‘Be brave. It will be over soon. Be brave.’ The reality of our lives was unfair, unkind and affectionless.

Over the years, our skin grew thick and our pain tolerance high. My father had successfully created four tough working machines. No parent could have wished for better children. We were disciplined, obedient, hardworking, sensitive, caring, polite and always respectful. Mentally and physically we were strong. Emotionally and spiritually we were a mess.

My father was angry all the time. He had an anger in him that neither he nor anyone else could explain. He was like a faulty pressure cooker, always on the boil – a rolling heat building up inside, waiting to explode in the most destructive way. One of my father’s well used and memorable quotes was ‘I created you, and I have the power to destroy you’.