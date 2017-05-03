The tragic backstory of The Voice's Sarah Stone, whose mother vanished 17 years ago.

When Sarah Stone was just six years old, her mother dropped her off at school, just like any normal day.

It was the last time she ever saw her.

Sharing her story on last night’s episode of The Voice Australia, Sarah, now 22, revealed she is the daughter of Linda Anne Grimstone.

Linda, 42, was last seen on September 4, 2000, after dropping her two children - Sarah, and her older brother Alex, at Croydon Hills Primary School in Melbourne's north-east.

Her car was found the next morning in bushland around 270km north east of Melbourne. She remains number five on Australia's missing persons list.